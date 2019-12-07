Giuliani's odd Ukraine trip may widen legal exposure

As House Democrats move towards impeaching Pres. Trump over an alleged Ukraine bribe, his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is back in Ukraine meeting with prosecutors. Giuliani is under criminal investigation and was cited over 500 times in Rep. Adam Schiff’s impeachment report. Some of Trump’s closest allies won’t defend Giuliani’s Ukraine trip. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber reports talking to potential witnesses in Ukraine to possibly “shape testimony to alter a probe could end up on the hook for witness tampering.”