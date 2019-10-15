Giuliani’s former colleagues ‘flabbergasted’ at conduct that put him under criminal investigation

Berit Berger, alumna of the SDNY, joins The Beat with Ari Melber to discuss her former colleagues being ‘flabbergasted’ by the investigation into Rudy Giuliani and find it ‘shocking’ to see him being ‘investigated by the same district that he once used to lead.’ According to The New York Times, the SDNY is criminally investigating Rudy Giuliani, the man who once ran the office, for his involvement in the Ukraine probe. Berger adds ‘it is surprising to see a former U.S. Attorney wrapped up in such a political scandal.’ Former RNC Chair Michael Steele weighs in, arguing some WH associates caught up in presidential scandals have gotten in ‘deeper’ trouble ‘because of their association with the President.’