Trump whistleblower speaks: Pelosi welcomes virus insider's 'damaging' testimony

Dr. Rick Bright, ousted vaccine official, has filed a whistleblower complaint, detailing his alleged account of being removed from his role because he “resisted efforts to provide an unproven drug on demand” to the public. In an interview with Ari Melber, Speaker Pelosi welcomes the “damaging” testimony before the House, questioning the “ethics” of the Trump administration’s alleged decision making. Pelosi addresses Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comments on state bankruptcies arguing “it certainly is not a reflection of what people are thinking in our country,” while also criticizing people for their attempt in “pitting states against each other.” Pelosi also addresses the widespread need for healthcare coverage, Obamacare and the sexual misconduct allegations against VP Joe Biden.