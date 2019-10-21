Full interview: Michael Moore on Trump impeachment, endorsing Bernie and guns

Director and activist Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the latest developments in Trump’s impeachment inquiry. Moore discusses breaking news of his endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders for President, recounting his first endorsement for him ‘30 years ago when he first ran for Congress.’ Moore also talks the gun safety epidemic in America, his Academy Award-Winning documentary ‘Bowling for Columbine,’ and the film’s relevance to today’s issues, 17 years later.