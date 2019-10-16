From bombshell news to Giuliani 'grenade': Trump aide warned Ukraine plot like a criminal 'drug deal'

Ousted TRUMP adviser John Bolton referred to the Ukraine plot as a ‘drug deal’ and warned Giuliani was like a walking hand grenade, according to bombshell testimony from diplomat George Kent in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Kent also testified that Bolton believed Giuliani was a ‘walking grenade.’ Former Federal Prosecutor Gene Rossi argues Bolton ‘had the innate sense to understand that something rotten was occurring.’ Rossi adds Bolton saw the ‘conspiracy’ that ‘existed between the president, Giuliani’ and his associates, and saw ‘the president putting his personal interests and his electoral chances over the welfare of the United States of America.’