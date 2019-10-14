Francis Ford Coppola backs prosecutors playing Godfather clip at Trump adviser’s trial

Francis Ford Coppola discusses his film ‘The Godfather’ being played in former Trump aide Roger Stone’s trial in a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Coppola argues if the movie is ‘relevant to the case,’ then prosecutors are right to play it. Coppola says ‘Godfather has become part of the culture,’ and politics because ‘some of the most unattractive political leaders in the world’ share The Godfather as ‘their favorite movie.’ Coppola discusses why he is re-releasing his mafia-inspired film ‘The Cotton Club,’ and why he wanted to right the studio’s pressure to originally limit the portrayal of some black artists in the film.