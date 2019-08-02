Former Obama Official condemns Trump for ‘tyrant’ decision

Former Obama Official condemns Trump for ‘tyrant’ decision07:18
After disagreeing with a verdict in military court, President Trump ordered the Navy to punish the prosecutors. Former solicitor general under President Obama, Neal Katyal discusses President Trump’s latest intervention in the court of law, calling his move ‘a decision that tyrants make.’ Katyal also addresses the unprecedented amount of federal judges appointed by Trump, calling the majority of those delegated ‘tremendously underqualified.’