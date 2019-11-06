Forest Whitaker talks Obama, Malcolm X, his Migos’ tribute and Harlem’s Godfather

Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker talks about his creative process for playing larger than life roles, from Bumpy Johnson in the new EPIX show “The Godfather of Harlem,” to his acclaimed performance as brutal Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, which won him a 2007 Oscar for “The Last King of Scotland.” In this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Whitaker also talks about the effects of the war on drugs on Harlem and how his Godfather character navigates Harlem’s politics, negotiating with Malcolm X and Congressman Adam Clayton Powell. For the first time ever, Whitaker also speaks on Migos’ tribute song about him, “Forest Whitaker,” recalling when his daughter called to tell him about the song.