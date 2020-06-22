Fmr SDNY Chief: Trump fired 'independent' prosecutor to replace with someone he can 'keep an eye on'

In an exclusive interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, Former SDNY Chief David Kelley speaks out for the first time since Trump fired the NYC prosecutor. Kelley argues Trump and AG Bill Barr are attempting to “subvert the independence of the Southern District,” and adds to his latest attack on the rule of law. Kelley argues the DOJ has “become politicized” and adds “it is sad” that the “Executive Branch” not “untouchable.”