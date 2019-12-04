Fmr National Security Counsel: 'Damning' Giuliani phone calls lay out bribery 'roadmap'03:56
The House Intelligence Committee has released its full impeachment report, detailing new evidence of phone calls between Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the Office of Management and Budget. Robert L. Deitz, former Counsel for the National Security Agency, argues ‘telephone records are often the most damning’ evidence. Deitz adds Giuliani’s ‘damning’ calls ‘lay out the road map’ for the Ukraine plot.