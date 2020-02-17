Feds intensify Giuliani probe as Barr’s DOJ accepts Ukraine dirt from Giuliani

Feds intensify Giuliani probe as Barr’s DOJ accepts Ukraine dirt from Giuliani06:38
The Washington Post reports The Southern District of New York is ramping up its investigation into Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, seeking additional documents and information regarding Giuliani’s Ukraine dealings. Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery argues the DOJ has a “identity crisis” as they are “taking information” from Giuliani who is “under investigation in the Southern District of New York” while also participating in a “transfer of information” related to the Ukraine probe.