Fear is dangerous: Keys to handling coronavirus and avoiding panic

“Art of the Deal” co-author Tony Schwartz joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to address the overwhelming feeling of “panic” cited by many across the country, as the stock markets plummet and as citizens flock to stores to stockpile on necessities as a result of the coronavirus. Schwartz argues there is “nothing more traumatizing for human beings than to feel out of control,” but adds, people must “turn to themselves” to provide “comfort” to their “vulnerable” feelings, specifically when they don’t trust authority in times of crisis.