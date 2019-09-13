FBI official who ran Russia probe calls out Trump DOJ

Lawyers for Andrew McCabe, the former FBI official who led the Russia probe, are demanding transparency from Trump’s DOJ on reports of their attempts to bring charges against McCabe, and being rejected by a grand jury. Former prosecutor Gene Rossi joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the latest developments in this ‘super rare’ case, arguing ‘there is political pressure being imposed on the AG, U.S. Attorney and law enforcement to go after Andrew McCabe.’