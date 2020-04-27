Facing toxic scandal, Trump doubled down on briefing

President Trump returned to the podium for another nationally televised White House briefing, after stepping back following comments suggesting citizens consume toxic chemicals to cure the coronavirus. The Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne implores governors to “to stand up to trump, both on the podium, but also on policy” and hold their “own daily briefings.” While Trump discusses plans to open up the country, the United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to implore his citizens to shelter in place and “contain” their “impatience” as they work “together to wrestle it to the floor.”