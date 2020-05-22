Facing racism in Trump era, Kevin Hart talks 'jogging while black,' comedy, COVID and 2020

Comedian, actor and executive producer Kevin Hart sits down with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for a conversation about being funny and getting through tough times. Hart addresses the latest arrest in the Georgia murder investigation of Ahmaud Arbery, characterizing the case as “murder” in “broad daylight.” Hart also weighs in on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson potential run for office, telling Ari Melber if The Rock ever ran for office he would “give it his all — or not give in anything at all.”