Facing new bribery evidence, Trump claims he 'doesn't know' the donor he appointed

As damning bribery impeachment evidence is revealed, President Trump is now saying he ‘hardly knows’ his hand-picked ambassador, Gordon Sonland, who is at the center of the impeachment probe. This comes after Gordon Sondland reversed his testimony admitting there was a quid pro quo with Ukraine and as The Associated Press reports a second person overheard Trump on the phone with Sondland talking about “investigations.” Timothy Edgar, veteran National Security Intelligence official, joins Ari Melber to discuss the major security implications of Trump’s call.