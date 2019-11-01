Exposed: Fmr Trump aide joins witnesses who confirm Ukraine quid pro quo plot

Trump’s former National Security Aide Tim Morrison testified before Congress confirming Trump pursued a quid pro quo plot with Ukraine, promising military aid in exchange for an investigation into the Bidens. Former Federal Prosecutor Glenn Kirschner argues House Dems’ investigation strategy is ‘tactically shrewd’ as they are questioning ‘career public servants’ behind closed doors, giving them ‘the opportunity to find tune the information’ before presenting it ‘publicly to the American people.’