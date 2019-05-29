Explosive debate on Trump impeachment breaks out on live TV

Explosive debate on Trump impeachment breaks out on live TV18:53
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber moderates a rousing debate about whether or not Democrats should begin impeachment proceedings for Donald Trump, as the first sitting GOP Congressman to support impeachment received a standing ovation at a town hall event. Progressive activist Sean Eldridge, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, and former GOP Congressman Tom Coleman all argued Democrats should begin hearings, while former Democratic Congressman Steve Israel urged caution.