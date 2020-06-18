Ex-Officer charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks in custody as partner vows 'cooperation'

Former Atlanta Police Officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks have turned themselves in. Garrett Rolfe was charged with murder and remains in custody, as his former partner Devin Bronson is out on bond. Judiciary Committee Member and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss why she is pushing for police reform and the protestors “protesting for substantive change.”