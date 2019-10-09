Escalation: Trump response to impeachment probe courts ‘constitutional crisis’

Foreign Policy Expert David Rothkopf joins The Beat to discuss Trump’s attempt to stonewall key evidence and witnesses in the impeachment inquiry. Rothkopf argues Trump is ‘playing a game’ by saying he ‘doesn’t believe in the legitimacy of the Congress’ and ‘past precedent’ to impeach the President. Rothkopf adds Trump’s blatant attempt to defy the probe, as stated in the White House’s newly released letter, will result in the Constitution being ‘tested’ by the ‘Court’ or by ‘Congress taking action’ and putting somebody ‘in jail.’