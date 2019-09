Democrats subpoena Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents on Trump’s Ukraine call and Rudy Giuliani’s outreach in one of their first formal actions in the newly-launched impeachment probe. Juanita Tolliver, Leah Wright Rigueur and Kenji Yoshino join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the Democrats’ strategy, and Rudy Giuliani’s many shifting stories.