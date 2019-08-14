Epstein's death shines light on Trump's starving prison system

Epstein's death shines light on Trump's starving prison system06:02
Pending investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s death, AG Bill Bar has reassigned the warden at the detention center and placed two staffers on leave. Despite taking action against prison officials, Barr and Trump have failed to acknowledge the federal prison system is under their control. Trump’s administration has cut funds allocated to prison systems, which Veteran Prosecutor Paul Henderson says leaves many wardens tasked to ‘balance out costs against public safety.’