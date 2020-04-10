Empire's Lee Daniels says his 'best work' will come out of coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the country, including Hollywood’s TV and film business. Hit shows like “Empire” have halted production, like the rest of the world, in the interest of public safety. In a live cable news interview, Oscar-nominated Director Lee Daniels joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the impact of coronavirus on Hollywood and creating art during adversity. Daniels argues that artists and creators alike will see “some of the best work that we’ve ever had, that we’re capable of, will come from this darkness” adding, “from darkness there is light.”