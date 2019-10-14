DOJ veteran predicts Trump’s Ukraine stonewalling will make him go ‘down in flames’ like Nixon

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for ‘Opening Arguments’ to discuss Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ attempts to stonewall Congress’ impeachment probe. Katyal comments on WSJ’s reports of Mike Pompeo’s former senior adviser Michael McKinley’s upcoming testimony, saying more Trump aides are telling ‘the truth to the American people.’ Katyal says if Trump continues to ‘try and run out the clock’ on the impeachment probe he will ‘go down in flames’ like Richard Nixon, as Trump holds no ‘valid legal argument.’ Katyal also weigh in on Rudy Giuliani’s investigation, calling the involvement of the DOJ’s ‘legendary figure’ in the Ukraine scandal ‘sad.’