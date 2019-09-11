Does Mayor Pete have an “Obama path” to beating Trump?

Small town Mayor Pete Buttigieg quickly became the most famous long shot candidate running to beat Trump in 2020. and his last losing campaign in 2017 holds clues to the path he’s pursuing. In this first installment of “Backstory”, a new series on The Beat reporting on 2020 candidates, Ari Melber explores Buttigieg’s 2017 race, the battle for the direction of the Democratic Party, and important parallels to the unexpected rise of Barack Obama. “Backstory” aims to provide substance and context to 2020 coverage.