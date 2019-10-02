Dems warn Pompeo: new stonewalling is evidence for impeaching Trump

Two of Trump’s most senior cabinet officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and AG Bill Barr, are caught in the middle of the impeachment probe. New reports detail Pompeo was on the call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, which Congress argues makes him a fact witness to a core question in the impeachment probe – did the President abuse his power to get foreign help with his reelection? NYT Columnist Michelle Goldberg argues Congressional investigators can assume when Pompeo “goes out and lies to the public” in interviews, “it is because he’s covering something up.”