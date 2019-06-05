Dems pressing Mueller: testify or get subpoenaed

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler reveals he’s “confident” Bob Mueller will “come in soon" to testify before Congress. Nadler saying he “will” subpoena Mueller if he has to. Melber notes that despite Mueller not wanting to testify, legally it is not up to him, “only congress decides who is subpoenaed.” The calls for Mueller to talk come as the number of lawmakers supporting an impeachment inquiry swells to over 60. Nadler adding it’s “quite possible" Trump will be impeached.