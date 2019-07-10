Dems mobilize campaign to boot ‘grim-reaper’ McConnell

Democratic challenger of Senator Mitch McConnell breaks fundraising record by raising $2.5 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign. Her debut political ad blames McConnell for dysfunction in Washington, calling it a place where ‘ideals go to die.’ Former Dem Congressman Steve Israel, who helped head fundraising for democratic candidates in Congress, says the record-haul is a direct response to the ‘seething resentment’ democrats have for McConnell.