Dems dial up heat in impeachment probe as Trump stonewalls text message evidence

Dems dial up heat in impeachment probe as Trump stonewalls text message evidence15:07
House Democrats send a subpoena to a key witness in the impeachment inquiry, seeking information and testimony from U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland. The subpoena comes just hours after the Trump State Department blocked Sondland from testifying before three Democratic committees. Former federal prosecutor John Flannery, former CIA officer David Priess, and former NSC official Katrina Mulligan join The Beat.