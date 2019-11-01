Dem on key impeachment committee details historic floor vote against Trump

Judiciary Committee Member Pramila Jayapal joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the House’s historic vote on impeachment. Jayapal says today’s vote was a ‘really sad’ day for Congress, to vote on an inquiry ‘into presidential abuse of power.’ Jayapal also gave insight in House Dems’ impeachment strategy arguing they will ‘be focused,’ ‘bring forward the things that are most important’ as they are ‘serious betrayals of the Constitution."