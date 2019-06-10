Dem: Mueller report a “smoking cannon” of Trump crimes

Dem: Mueller report a “smoking cannon” of Trump crimes17:56
The Judiciary Committee launches an obstruction of justice hearing against Trump calling Nixon whistleblower John Dean, who notes the “remarkable parallels” between Watergate and Mueller’s investigation. The hearing comes as the Department of Justice caves to Democrats' demands, giving the committee more documents from Mueller's investigation. A member of the committee tells Melber the Mueller report shows a “preponderance of evidence” against Trump.