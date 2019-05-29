Curious new memo from Mueller's office juxtaposing Barr, Mueller's statement on reaching a decision on obstruction11:02
NBC News' Julia Ainsley talks to MSNBC's Ari Melber about an interesting handout reporters received from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office following the press conference. The document appears to somewhat dispute how Robert Mueller would have answered the question on how heavily the Special Counsel's office leaned on the OLC memo on their decision on whether to pursue charges against a sitting president. The memo highlights how AG Barr answered the question at a press conference.