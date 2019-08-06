Critics blast 'Moscow Mitch' for undermining gun safety, democracy

Democrats are raising the pressure against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring gun control legislation to the floor, as studies show the majority of all Americans favor gun control laws. As McConnell continues to ignore calls to vote on gun safety immediately, GOP’s Mike DeWine, former Senator and current Ohio governor, has proposed new gun control laws in his state, marking a shift from his previous views. Former Republican White House official Bill Kristol, finds the lack of action ‘astonishing,’ citing bipartisan accord of ‘national crisis.’