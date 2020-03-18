Coronavirus in Trump's America? Nurse diagnosed with virus initially denied test

Coronavirus in Trump's America? Nurse diagnosed with virus initially denied test03:21
A nurse on the frontlines of America's health care system was initially denied access to a coronavirus test, even though she self reported symptoms and was concerned about possibly passing the virus on to others or patients. Speaking via Skype from isolation, Lisa Merck recounts how doctors performed some tests to diagnose her symptoms, but not a coronavirus test, which has been limited in the U.S., in this interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber.