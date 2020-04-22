Coronavirus exposes healthcare disparity in minorities as disease takes fatal toll on 5-year-old

In Michigan, the coronavirus has taken a fatal toll on a 5-year-old who lost her life to the disease. Despite making up only 14 percent of Michigan’s total population, African Americans account for 40 percent of the deaths related to covid-19. Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who also tested positive for covid-19, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the effect of coronavirus on his police force and the local community. Recounting his extensive career in law enforcement, Craig argues he has never dealt with “this kind of enemy” adding, combatting coronavirus has turned into a “very different kind of fight.”