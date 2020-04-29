Coronavirus death toll shines light on ‘inequality’ in health care for African Americans

A new Associated Press analysis shows how African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at alarming rates around the country. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the glaring disparities across the country and the inequalities that cause them. Dr. Selwyn Vickers argues African Americans are experiencing “disproportionate suffering” from COVID-19 citing preexisting conditions that are “significantly higher in African Americans” and social inequalities in “access to health, poverty, living in high density areas [and] limited opportunities for economic growth.” President of the National Urban League Marc Morial asserts the pandemic is “shining a spotlight on” the “continuum of slavery and segregation and health disparities and social inequality in this country.”