Hear from top scientist who has spent 'years' working toward a cure for coronaviruses

A team of scientists at the University of North Carolina’s preeminent research lab, have been searching for a cure for coronaviruses, working in a "windowless air-locked laboratory in a secret location." World-renowned coronavirus expert Ralph Baric, professor at UNC’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, joins Ari Melber on the search for a COVID-19 cure. Anne Rimoin, epidemiologist at UCLA, also discusses the groundbreaking clinical developments in the race to fight the global pandemic.