New York officials faulted for not implementing stay-at-home orders earlier

While there is no medical cure for individuals who contract coronavirus, new evidence reveals how different government policies can drive vastly different responses to whether the virus is contained or spread. Drawing on investigative reporting in the New Yorker and New York Times, and medical and technological data, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber reports on how some U.S. states that are as large as countries – like California – did dramatically better curbing its spread than other large states like New York. Melber also reports that contrary to some conventional wisdom about New York’s handling of the crisis, the state was actually late to enact key measures that could stem the spread not only in the state, but prevent its spread across the U.S.