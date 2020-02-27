Coronavirus crisis? Dr. Howard Dean says Trump lying about looming medical crisis

The worldwide coronavirus infection has spread to the U.S., driving President Trump to hold a formal White House briefing with doctors and government health officials about the state of the problem on Wednesday. On the night of the briefing, Former Democratic Governor Howard Dean, a doctor, argued Trump is a “terrible spokesperson” for a concerned nation because he is “incapable” of telling the truth about the problem and what comes next. Trump recently inaccurately claimed the virus would be gone by “April” because of weather patterns. Dean cautioned that the virus is “serious” but “not a reason to panic.”