Confronting Trump, Dr. Fauci invokes moral stakes of reopening during pandemic

In testimony seen as a contrast to Pres. Trump’s emphasis on a speedy reopening, Dr. Fauci told the Senate “you are calling upon people to perform essential services you have the moral responsibility” to ensure they are protected, adding, “that is just me speaking as a physician and as a human being.” In this report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber cites that testimony and the mounting evidence of how the pandemic is taking the toughest toll on poor and minorities, and interviews Demos’ Heather McGhee, who discusses how essential workers are “on the front lines of a war that nobody has signed up for,” and argues that the U.S. response and systemic inequality has made race and class a preexisting condition in the relief effort.