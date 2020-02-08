Clues from history for who Dems will pick to run against Trump

Clues from history for who Dems will pick to run against Trump07:31
In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports live from Manchester on the “first in the nation” New Hampshire primary. You will see how 2020 Democrats can learn lessons from Obama and Clinton campaigns in the Granite State and why this primary is key in advancing for both Democratic and Republican presidential candidates. Melber reports on what voters are saying, what they care most about and what they are looking for in a candidate to take on Trump.