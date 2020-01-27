Chris Hayes: 'We do not sic foreign systems of justice on American citizens'02:19
Chris Hayes says that even if Hunter Biden was suspected of wrongdoing in his relationship with Burisma, as Trump's defense team is alleging, there's no reason for Trump to deal with that by requiring Ukraine to investigate it in exchange for aid. "We do not sic foreign systems of justice on American citizens... . if there is an actual predicate for some sort of investigation, there are processes by which that is pursued."