Championing independent justice in the Trump era

In a digital exclusive interview, MSNBC Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber talks with ABC Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams to discuss his new book “John Adams Under Fire: The Founding Father's Fight for Justice in the Boston Massacre Murder Trial.” Abrams argues the Boston Massacre Murder Trial was “the most important case in early American history” and “almost led to the revolution.” Abrams applies lessons learned from the Trial to the current judicial system, arguing “faith in the legal system” prevented “violence.” Abrams highlights the importance in restoring “faith of the outcome” in the judicial system, and why it is important not to “attack federal judges” and not “undermine faith in the system” to avoid a “constitutional crisis.”