Chair Schiff says Dems taking steps to make Rod Rosenstein testify

Attorney General Barr’s Department of Justice, is agreeing with some Democratic demands to share some Mueller evidence with the House Intelligence Committee, the apparent breakthrough came after pressure from House Intelligence Chair. Rep. Adam Schiff. In a new interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, Schiff says former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein should testify before Congress and that in his view, Rosenstein was “willing to make too many accommodations to keep” his job.