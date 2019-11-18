The Beat with Ari

Caught on tape: Trump's Ukraine envoy Gordon Sondland touting 'quid pro quo'

14:54

In an exclusive original report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber unearths rare video on the key witness at the center of Trump’s Ukraine bribery plot, Amb. Gordon Sondland -- who will be in the global spotlight testifying this week. In this special report, Melber tracks Sondland’s path from GOP donor to key impeachment witness, from a hotel magnate to his role in Trump’s Ukraine call, and how legal heat from democrats forced him to revise his bribery testimony.Nov. 18, 2019

