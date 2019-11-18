Caught on tape: Trump's Ukraine envoy Gordon Sondland touting 'quid pro quo'

In an exclusive original report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber unearths rare video on the key witness at the center of Trump’s Ukraine bribery plot, Amb. Gordon Sondland -- who will be in the global spotlight testifying this week. In this special report, Melber tracks Sondland’s path from GOP donor to key impeachment witness, from a hotel magnate to his role in Trump’s Ukraine call, and how legal heat from democrats forced him to revise his bribery testimony.