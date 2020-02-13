Candidate Trump on 9/11, Iraq War, Justice Scalia’s death and potential SCOTUS picks

AIRED FEB. 13, 2016: In this appearance after an RNC presidential primary debate in South Carolina, candidate Donald Trump discusses why he thinks the Iraq war was a mistake, and why George W. Bush failed to keep America safe because “the World Trade Center came down during” his tenure. The debate occurred on the same day Supreme Court Justice Scalia died, and featured discussion of his potential replacements. MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson also asks Trump about his debate reference to Judge Diane Sykes, and relays a question from MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, about what specifically Trump supports about the record of Sykes and Judge William Pryor. In response, Trump refers to Melber as a “deep thinker” and cites the judges’ “very conservative” records, “great intellect” and “respected” reputations.