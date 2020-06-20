Bridges burned: Watch Trump hire 'best people' and trash them as 'not qualified' on their way out

Trump’s formerly trusted NSA Adviser John Bolton has released a new book shining light on Trump’s efforts to allegedly collude with Ukraine and China to win the 2020 Elelction. As John Bolton turns on his former boss, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on how throughout his presidency, Trump has went from praising his staff members to bashing them for not being “mentally qualified” for the job after they leave his administration. Republican Governor of New Jersey and the former EPA Administrator in the Bush administration, Christine Todd Whitman joins discusses why Trump has “no loyalty to anybody,” even his once most trusted aides.