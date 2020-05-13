Breaking: Top Dem demands Barr testify on Trump's Flynn scandal when quarantine ends, may subpoena

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler makes news by announcing his committee is demanding Trump A.G. Bill Barr testify by June 9 -- the “very next day” after Washington, D.C.’s stay at home order ends – or potentially face a subpoena. Nadler made the remarks in an interview with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber, discussing controversies facing Trump and the Barr DOJ, including treatment of Trump advisers Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort. Nadler alleges Barr is “subverting the DOJ into a personal agent of the President,” and says the U.S. “cannot have a DOJ that is not impartial and that serves the personal interests of the President and not the interests of justice,” noting his committee is “prepared to do whatever we have to do” to make Barr testify under oath.