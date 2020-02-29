Bloomberg's billions backfire with some Dem voters

Mike Bloomberg is spending more than all his Democratic rivals combined, and in some Democratic primary states, the money may be backfiring for some voters. Columbia, S.C. rapper Mook argues against the influx of big money in the campaign, in this MSNBC discussion on the eve of the primary there, while Warren supporter and actress Anika Noni Rose calls out home-state senator Lindsey Graham, and reporter Niall Stanage tells super-delegates to fall back. Mook and Ari Melber also discuss some of the top rappers from the Carolinas, including Da Baby, J.Cole and Jeezy.