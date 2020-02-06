Bloomberg 2020 manager confronted over racial profiling record on live TV

MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber presses Michael Bloomberg’s Campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey on Bloomberg’s longstanding “stop and frisk” policing policy, which targeted minorities and was later ruled unlawful in court. The two spoke days before the pivotal New Hampshire primary, and discussed Bloomberg’s past support for both Presidents Bush and Obama, his plans for spending hundreds of millions of dollars in 2020, and his prediction that Joe Biden will be “toast” if he doesn’t win New Hampshire.